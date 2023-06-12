News & Insights

TC Energy shuts two compressor stations on NGTL due to Alberta wildfires

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 12, 2023 — 03:29 am EDT

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

June 12 (Reuters) - TC Energy TRP.TO said it completed the shutdown of two compressor stations on the NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (NGTL) System and a gas storage facility on Saturday that were near wildfires in Edson, Alberta.

"Other sections of the NGTL system and other pipeline systems continue to operate safely and we continue to monitor the situation closely," the company said in a release.

The 25,000-kilometre NGTL system ships gas across Canada and to U.S. markets.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

