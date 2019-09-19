TC Energy shuts oil line as flooding disrupts U.S. Gulf terminals - traders

Adds company response, details

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp's TRP.TO Marketlink oil pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Nederland, Texas, was shut as flooding disrupted operations at U.S. Gulf Coast terminals, traders familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Dangerous flash floods inundated parts of southeastern Texas on Thursday as Tropical Depression Imelda dumped the last of its rains, with the National Hurricane Center predicting rain totals up to 35 inches (89 cm) in some coastal areas.

Energy Transfer LP's ET.N Nederland terminal, located between Beaumont and Port Arthur, was also shut due to heavy rain, five market sources said.

The terminal had a power outage earlier in the day but it had since been restored, Vicki Granado, a spokeswoman for Energy Transfer said in an email.

The 750,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Marketlink pipeline connects to the Nederland terminal, market sources said, forcing the line to be shut.

TC Energy did not respond to a request for comment.

The closure of the pipeline weakened prices at Cushing, with front-month U.S. crude futures widening to as much as 10 cents a barrel discount to the second month CLc1-CLc2, on expectations that barrels will be backed up at the storage hub.

Cushing is the delivery point for benchmark U.S. crude futures and inventories there have dropped for 11 weeks in a row through Sept. 13. EIA/S

Phillips 66 PSX.Nalso shut operations at its Beaumont Terminal in Nederland, Texas, as a safety precaution due to flooding.

Exxon Mobil Corp <XOM.N> shut its 369,024 bpd Beaumont, Texas, crude oil refinery on Thursday because of flooding from Imelda, sources familiar with plant operations said.

Other refineries in southeast Texas cut back production as heavy rain continued to fall for a second day from Houston to western Louisiana.

