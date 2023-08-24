TC Energy seeks regulatory nod to sell Gas System stake to Indigenous groups

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canada's TC Energy TRP.TO was seeking regulatory approval to transfer a stake in the Nova Gas Transmission Ltd System to another corporate entity, which would facilitate the sale of the stake to Indigenous groups, according to a regulatory filing.

The filing, dated Aug. 18, requested the Canadian energy regulator to approve transfer of ownership of the NGTL System to NGTL GP from NGTL on behalf of NGTL LP.

The move is "to support business optimization and facilitate potential future minority ownership of the system, including possible participation from Indigenous groups," TC Energy said.

TC Energy requested a decision by Nov. 1 to allow for reorganization by Jan. 1, 2024.

The 25,000-kilometre NGTL System ships gas across Canada and to U.S. markets.

TC Energy in July said it would sell a stake in two U.S. natural gas pipelines along with spinning off its liquids business, including the Keystone oil pipeline, to reduce debt levels.

CEO Francois Poirier had said that the company needed to sell another C$3 billion ($2.21 billion) in assets to reach its 4.75 times debt to EBITDA target.

"(The) sale of an interest in NGTL could be the most expedient solution to raising the remaining C$3 billion of the asset sales target," CIBC said in a note on Wednesday.

However, the brokerage said it was unlikely a deal could occur before Nov. 1, but in a way that would maximize value and de-risk the process.

($1 = 1.3563 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru)

