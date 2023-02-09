Energy
TRP

TC Energy says stress, weld fault caused Keystone oil spill

Credit: REUTERS/DRONE BASE

February 09, 2023 — 10:41 am EST

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Adds details on cost estimate

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator TC Energy Corp TRP.TO said on Thursday that the December Keystone oil spill was due to a combination of factors including bending stress on the pipe and a weld flaw.

The 622,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) pipeline was shut on Dec. 7 after it spilled 12,937 barrels of oil in rural Kansas. The earlier estimate of the spill was a maximum of 14,000 barrels.

The revised volume is the actual measured volume of crude oil injected during the refill of the pipeline system during its safe restart.

TC Energy said the estimated cost of the spill is $480 million and could be adjusted as work continues.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
EnergyUS MarketsOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.