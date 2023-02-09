TC Energy says stress, weld fault caused Keystone oil spill

Adds details on cost estimate

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator TC Energy Corp TRP.TO said on Thursday that the December Keystone oil spill was due to a combination of factors including bending stress on the pipe and a weld flaw.

The 622,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) pipeline was shut on Dec. 7 after it spilled 12,937 barrels of oil in rural Kansas. The earlier estimate of the spill was a maximum of 14,000 barrels.

The revised volume is the actual measured volume of crude oil injected during the refill of the pipeline system during its safe restart.

TC Energy said the estimated cost of the spill is $480 million and could be adjusted as work continues.

