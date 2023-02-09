TC Energy says stress, weld fault caused Keystone oil spill

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator TC Energy TRP.TO said on Thursday that the December Keystone oil spill was due to a combination of factors including bending stress on the pipe and a weld flaw.

The 622,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) pipeline was shut on Dec. 7 after it spilled 12,937 barrels of oil in rural Kansas.

