TC Energy says Keystone spill recovery rates likely to be impacted by cold weather

Credit: REUTERS/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

December 19, 2022 — 09:02 am EST

Dec 19 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp TRP.TO on Monday said its Keystone pipeline spill recovery rates have the potential to slow due to the upcoming cold weather in the area.

As of Dec. 18, 5 p.m. CT, the company has recovered an estimated 7,233 barrels of oil from the creek, it added in a statement.

