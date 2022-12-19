TC Energy says Keystone spill recovery rates likely to be impacted by cold weather

Dec 19 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp TRP.TO on Monday said its Keystone pipeline spill recovery rates have the potential to slow due to the upcoming cold weather in the area.

As of Dec. 18, 5 p.m. CT, the company has recovered an estimated 7,233 barrels of oil from the creek, it added in a statement.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.