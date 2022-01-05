US Markets
TC Energy says Keystone pipeline shut due to unplanned work

Asha Sistla Reuters
The 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline was safely shut due to unplanned maintenance, Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy Corp said on Wednesday.

"We are currently working to safely restore service as soon as possible. However, our teams are challenged by extremely cold temperatures impacting the restart efforts at our Hardisty, Alta. Terminal," the company said in a statement.

The company said that operations along its Gulf coast system remain uninterrupted.

