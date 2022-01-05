TC Energy says Keystone pipeline shut due to unplanned work

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline was safely shut due to unplanned maintenance, Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy Corp TRP.TO said on Wednesday.

"We are currently working to safely restore service as soon as possible. However, our teams are challenged by extremely cold temperatures impacting the restart efforts at our Hardisty, Alta. Terminal," the company said in a statement.

The company said that operations along its Gulf coast system remain uninterrupted.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

