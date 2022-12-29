US Markets
TC Energy says Keystone Pipeline operational to all delivery points

Credit: REUTERS/DRONE BASE

December 29, 2022 — 02:38 pm EST

Written by Seher Dareen and Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

Dec 29 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp TRP.TO said on Thursday it had completed a controlled restart of its Keystone pipeline's extension to Cushing, Oklahoma, and the pipeline was now operational to all delivery points.

The 622,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) pipeline was shut on Dec. 7 after it spilled 14,000 barrels of oil in rural Kansas, the biggest U.S. spill in nine years.

"The Keystone Pipeline System is now operational to all delivery points," the company said in a statement, while operating "with additional risk-mitigation measures, including reduced operating pressures."

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

