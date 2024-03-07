News & Insights

TRP

TC Energy says Keystone pipeline operating again after going offline

Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

March 07, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

March 7 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator TC Energy TRP.TO said on Thursday its Keystone pipeline was back in operation after being briefly suspended as a precautionary measure.

"We have confirmed the pipeline's integrity and there has been no release of any product," the company said.

