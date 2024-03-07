TC Energy says Keystone pipeline operating again after going offline

March 7 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator TC Energy TRP.TO said on Thursday its Keystone pipeline was back in operation after being briefly suspended as a precautionary measure.

"We have confirmed the pipeline's integrity and there has been no release of any product," the company said.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

