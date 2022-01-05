TC Energy says 590,000-bpd Keystone pipeline shut as extreme cold grips

By Nia Williams

Jan 5 (Reuters) - TC Energy's TRP.TO 590,000-barrels-per-day Keystone oil pipeline was shut down on Tuesday evening for unplanned maintenance, the company said on Wednesday, as parts of western Canada grappled with frigid winter weather.

TC said efforts to restart the pipeline, which ships crude from the oil sands province of Alberta to the U.S. Midwest, were being challenged by extremely cold temperatures at its Hardisty terminal in central Alberta.

"We are currently working to safely restore service as soon as possible," TC said in a statement.

The company said the unplanned maintenance on Keystone began at around 8.00 p.m. on Tuesday. TC's Gulf Coast operations in the United States are uninterrupted.

(Additonal reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

