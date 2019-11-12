TC Energy restarts Keystone oil pipeline at 20% pressure reduction -PHMSA

Adds further detail from PHMSA, background

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp TRP.TO has completed repairs and restarted the Keystone oil pipeline at a 20% pressure reduction after spilling more than 9,000 barrels in North Dakota two weeks ago, a U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) spokesman said on Tuesday.

PHMSA continues to investigate the cause of the rupture in Edinburg, North Dakota, and the failed portion of the line has been shipped to a metallurgical lab in Houston, Texas, for testing, the spokesman said by email.

TC Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 590,000 barrel-per-day Keystone system is an important artery for Canadian heavy crude, imported by U.S. refiners, particularly in the Midwest. The line was shut in late October after a drop in pressure was detected.

"PHMSA may approve of the modification or removal of the pressure restriction when the operator demonstrates that such an increase is safe after taking into consideration all known defects, anomalies, and operating parameters of the line," the spokesman said.

