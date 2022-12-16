US Markets
TC Energy recovered 4,125 barrels of oil by Thursday after Keystone spill

December 16, 2022 — 09:02 am EST

Written by Kavya Guduru and Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

Dec 16 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp TRP.TO said on Friday that it had recovered 4,125 barrels of oil by Thursday evening from the creek in which its Keystone pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of diluted bitumen last week.

The 622,000 barrels per day (bpd) pipeline was shut last week after it spilled oil in rural Kansas, and parts of the pipeline carrying oil from Alberta, Canada, to refineries in Illinois opened on Wednesday at reduced capacity.

