TC Energy to Receive C$199M for Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project

TC Energy Corporation TRP, a leader in North America’s energy infrastructure, has announced that it will receive a one-time payment of C$199 million as part of a new commercial agreement linked to the Coastal GasLink pipeline project. This momentous update was revealed during TRP’s Investor Day on Nov. 19, where executives shared insights into its forward-looking strategic vision and growth plans.

TRP’s Coastal GasLink Project: A Key Energy Infrastructure Initiative

The Coastal GasLink pipeline is an integral part of Canada’s energy infrastructure, designed to deliver natural gas to LNG Canada’s export terminal in Kitimat, British Columbia. This terminal is poised to become a crucial player in the global energy market, with the first liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) shipments scheduled for mid-2025. By connecting natural gas supplies to the export terminal, the Coastal GasLink pipeline should contribute to meeting North America’s growing demand for sustainable, affordable energy.

Despite facing challenges, including regulatory fines and operational hurdles, the project remains within its estimated C$14.5 billion budget, showcasing TC Energy’s resilience and ability to cross complex project management landscapes.

TRP’s C$199 Million Payment and Commercial Agreement

The announcement of a C$199 million payment is a major milestone for this Calgary, Alberta-based oil and gas storage and transportation company, indicating a commercial agreement reached with LNG Canada and other Coastal GasLink customers. The deal allows TRP to retroactively collect tolls from Oct. 1, 2024, once the pipeline becomes fully operational. This retroactive tolling arrangement ensures that TRP can cover the initial costs incurred during the project’s development.

The payment also recognizes the completion of specific work and the settlement of outstanding costs. This highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to align its operations with evolving market dynamics and manage the financial complexities associated with large-scale infrastructure projects.

Key Strategic Insights From TC Energy’s Investor Day

TRP's Investor Day highlighted the company's long-term strategy, with executives, including François Poirier, president and CEO, emphasizing the strategic importance of the Coastal GasLink pipeline and its key role in shaping the future of energy infrastructure. Poirier emphasized that natural gas and electricity are expected to make up 75% of the increase in energy use by 2035, which means TRP’s portfolio is well-positioned to capitalize on this significant opportunity.

The company’s focus on disciplined growth and low-risk investment, supported by a C$32 billion capital program, is indicative of its commitment to providing stable and reliable energy solutions. By maintaining a strategic balance between sustainable development and profitability, TRP aims to continue being a key player in North America’s energy sector.

Coastal GasLink and the Future of North America’s Energy

The Coastal GasLink pipeline is more than just an infrastructure project. This pipeline represents a critical component of Canada’s energy future. By connecting the vast natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia to LNG export terminals, the pipeline plays a crucial role in meeting the increasing demand for natural gas both within North America and abroad.

The export terminal at Kitimat is strategically located to serve as a gateway for natural gas to reach international markets, particularly Asia, where demand for LNG has been surging. The pipeline will enable Canada to capitalize on the growingglobal marketfor cleaner energy alternatives, positioning the country as a key player in the transition to more sustainable energy sources.

As the Coastal GasLink project progresses toward its final stages, TC Energy’s focus remains on ensuring that the pipeline is completed safely, efficiently and in full compliance with regulatory requirements. The company is committed to adhering to stringent environmental standards and engaging with communities and stakeholders to ensure that the project has long-term benefits for the region.

Overall, with its disciplined approach to growth and significant investments in infrastructure, TC Energy is poised to continue shaping the future of North America’s energy sector. The successful completion of the Coastal GasLink pipeline will not only support the growth of LNG Canada but will also play a central role in meeting North America’s long-term energy demands. As the world increasingly looks to transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy sources, TC Energy’s involvement in such high-impact projects ensures that the company will remain at the forefront of the energy sector for years to come.

