TC Energy raises Coastal GasLink pipeline costs to over $10 bln

Feb 1 (Reuters) - North American pipeline firm TC Energy Corp TRP.TO said on Wednesday it now estimates costs for completion of its troubled Coastal GasLink project to be C$14.5 billion ($10.89 billion), as it faces skilled labor crunch and adverse weather conditions.

The company had previously pegged the project's completion cost at C$11.2 billion.

First announced in 2018, the 670-km (416-mile) pipeline will transport natural gas to the Shell Plc-led SHEL.L LNG Canada facility on the west coast of British Columbia, Canada's first LNG export terminal.

The Coastal project has faced several construction delays, including COVID-19 disruptions and protests from environmentalists and some First Nations.

TC Energy also raised its overall 2023 capital expenditure outlook to about C$11.5 billion-C$12 billion from C$9.5 billion earlier, partly due to the higher costs associated with the project.

Due to the increase in the expected cost and the additional funding required, impairment will be recognized to TC Energy's equity investment in Coastal GasLink LP in its fourth quarter 2022 financial results, it said.

Costs could increase by another C$1.2 billion if construction is extended well into 2023, it added.

($1 = 1.3309 Canadian dollars)

