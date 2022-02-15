US Markets
TC Energy quarterly profit falls on charges related to Keystone XL pipeline

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Canada's TC Energy reported a fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hit by C$60 million ($47.16 million) in charges related to its scrapped Keystone XL oil pipeline.

TC's Keystone XL oil pipeline, which was expected to carry 830,000 barrels per day of heavy crude from Canada's Alberta province to Nebraska in the United States, was scrapped in 2021 after the United States canceled a key permit.

The company said net income attributable to common shares fell to C$1.12 billion, or C$1.14 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from C$1.12 billion, or C$1.20 per share, last year.

On a comparable basis, the company posted a profit of C$1.06 per share, lower than C$1.15 in the last year's quarter.

($1 = 1.2720 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

