TC Energy Q4 25 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - TC Energy Corporation (TRP) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on February 13, 2026, to discuss Q4 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.tcenergy.com/investors/events/

To listen to the call, dial 1-833-752-3826 (US) or 1-647-846-8864 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1-855-669-9658 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International , passcode 2190660..

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.