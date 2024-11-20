TC Energy price target raised to C$74 from C$67 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen raised the firm’s price target on TC Energy (TRP) to C$74 from C$67 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the investor day. The firm thinks the company’s long-term fundamentals remain strong and financial metrics “are moving in the right direction.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TRP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.