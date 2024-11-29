TC Energy price target raised to C$73 from C$70 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on TC Energy (TRP) to C$73 from C$70 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. Rising North American gas demand combined with TC’s “nimble” management and premium energy infrastructure assets have generated an attractive multi-year growth profile of 5%-7% that could extend until at least the end of the decade, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes there is upside to near- and long-term growth expectations on delivery to the target $6B-$7B net capex investment program.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TRP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.