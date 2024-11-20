TC Energy price target raised to C$71 from C$70 at National Bank

National Bank raised the firm’s price target on TC Energy (TRP) to C$71 from C$70 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TRP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.