US Markets
TRP

TC Energy posts $1 billion quarterly loss on Keystone XL suspension

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy on Friday posted a loss of C$1 billion ($821.36 million) in the first quarter, hit by C$2.2 billion impairment charges related to the suspension of its Keystone XL pipeline project.

May 7 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy TRP.TO on Friday posted a loss of C$1 billion ($821.36 million) in the first quarter, hit by C$2.2 billion impairment charges related to the suspension of its Keystone XL pipeline project.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company reported net loss attributable to shareholders of C$1.1 billion, or C$1.11 per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared with a profit of C$1.1 billion, or C$1.20 per share, in the fourth quarter.

Excluding items, TC Energy earned C$1.16 per share.

($1 = 1.2175 Canadian dollars)

(Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular