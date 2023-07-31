TC Energy plans to operate pipelines in affected area in Virginia at reduced pressure

July 31 (Reuters) - Canada's TC Energy TRP.TO on Monday said it plans to operate the pipelines in the area affected by an incident in Virginia at reduced pressure in accordance with Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) Corrective Action Order.

On July 25, TC Energy declared a force majeure and isolated a section of its Line VB pipeline in Virginia after detecting a pressure drop caused by an unforeseen incident.

"We are working to return to service the adjacent parts of the pipeline system not directly impacted by the incident," the company said.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

