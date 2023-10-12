News & Insights

US Markets
TRP

TC Energy names ex-CEO as chair of oil pipeline business

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 12, 2023 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 2-3

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline company TC Energy TRP.TO on Thursday named industry veteran and former CEO Hal Kvisle as the chair of its oil pipeline unit.

Kvisle was the chief executive of the company between 2001 and 2010, when it was known as TransCanada Corp.

TC Energy said in July it would spin off its oil pipeline business and focus on transporting natural gas, saying the businesses would be more valuable apart.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.