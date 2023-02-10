US Markets
TC Energy lifts force majeure on gas line near Ohio train derailment

February 10, 2023 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Harshit Verma and Arpan Varghese for Reuters ->

Feb 10 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp's TRP.TO Columbia Gas Transmission on Friday lifted a force majeure on Line 1982 after halting gas delivery on Feb. 7 following a train derailment near the pipeline last week.

The company declared a force majeure event near East Palestine, Ohio, citing immediate pressure reduction with a total impact to physical flow of 170 dekatherms per day.

TC Energy isolated and purged a segment of the 4-inch Line 1982 as a precaution against the risk of explosion in one of the tank cars containing vinyl chloride, a source familiar with operations told Reuters.

The Columbia Gas Transmission system connects large natural gas basins with major markets in the U.S. Midwest and on the East Coast, its website says.

