Feb 10 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp's TRP.TO Columbia Gas Transmission on Friday lifted a force majeure on Line 1982 after halting gas delivery on Feb. 7 following a train derailment near the pipeline last week.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )

