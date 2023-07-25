News & Insights

TC Energy isolates Columbia gas line section in Virginia, declares force majeure

July 25, 2023 — 12:14 pm EDT

Written by Brijesh Patel and Arpan Varghese for Reuters ->

July 25 (Reuters) - TC Energy TRP.TO's Columbia Gas Transmission Pipeline on Tuesday declared a force majeure after isolating a section of its 'Line VB' pipeline after detecting a pressure drop due to an unplanned incident along Interstate 81 in Strasburg, Virginia.

Canada's TC Energy, best known for its Keystone oil pipeline, earlier said it was responding to a fire in the vicinity, but did not confirm if the pressure drop was caused by the fire.

No injuries have been reported, the company said.

"As a result of the pressure reduction, physical deliveries to the LOUDOUN LNG (LOUDOUN) interconnect have been impacted," Columbia Gas said in a notice to shippers.

TC Energy said on Monday it will divest a 40% interest in its Columbia Gas Transmission and Columbia Gulf Transmission pipelines for C$5.2 billion ($3.95 billion) to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

The pipelines span more than 15,000 miles and deliver a substantial portion of daily U.S. natural gas demand, including about 20% of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export supply, according to TC Energy.

U.S. listed shares of the company were down about 3% as of 12:20 p.m. EDT.

