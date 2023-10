Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy TRP.TO is exploring a multibillion-dollar asset sale plan to lower its debt and fund new investments, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

