TC Energy increasing Keystone oil pipeline capacity for a couple of months from November

By Nia Williams

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canada's TC Energy TRP.TO said on Friday it will temporarily increase capacity on its Keystone oil pipeline for a couple of months from November for testing operations on the system.

"Upon completion of the test, we will reduce the flow rate back and the operating throughput will remain at the current system throughput of 622,000 barrels per day (bpd)," the company said in a statement.

A spokesperson declined to comment on how much temporary volumes would increase by.

Keystone ships Canadian crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest and on to the Gulf Coast, and is a key part of Canada's oil export network.

Calgary-based TC has been working on incrementally adding capacity to the Keystone system. The current capacity of 622,000 bpd is up from the 610,000 bpd it delivered in the second quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)

