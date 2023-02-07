TC Energy halts gas flow on Ohio pipeline after train derailment

Feb 7 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp TRP.TO discontinued gas delivery on its Line 1982, an underground part of Columbia Gas Transmission, in and around East Palestine, Ohio, after a train derailed near the pipeline last week, the company said on Tuesday.

TC Energy's Columbia Gas Transmission on Monday declared a force majeure event on Line 1982 near East Palestine, citing an immediate pressure reduction with a total impact to physical flow of 170 Dekatherms per day.

A train operated by Norfolk Southern Railroad derailed in a fiery wreck last week near the border of Ohio and Pennsylvania, leaving nearly 2,000 residents of eastern Ohio under evacuation orders as of Monday.

The force majeure was declared to "maintain the safety and reliability of the system due to a third-party train derailment near Line 1982," the company said in a .

TC Energy isolated and purged a segment of the 4-inch Line 1982 as a precaution due to an explosion risk from one of the tank cars of vinyl chloride, a source familiar with operations told Reuters.

"This segment has not experienced any damage and remains isolated," the source added.

The Columbia Gas Transmission system connects major natural gas basins with major markets in the U.S. Midwest and on the East Coast, according to its website.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil, Rahul Paswan and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((jonathan.oatis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 270-4388;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.