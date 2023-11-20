News & Insights

TC Energy gets approval to fully restart parts of Virginia pipeline

November 20, 2023 — 03:27 pm EST

Written by Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

Nov 20 (Reuters) - TC Energy's Columbia Gas Transmission said on Monday that it received approvals last week from the U.S. pipelines regulator to return parts of its pipeline in Virginia to full service and had applied for approval for the remaining segment.

In July, Canada's TC Energy started operating pipelines at reduced pressure in a part of Virginia affected by a , following a corrective action order from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

