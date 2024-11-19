News & Insights

TC Energy Forecasts Growth Amid New Projects

November 19, 2024 — 05:30 pm EST

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) has released an update.

TC Energy anticipates robust growth and low-risk performance with an expected EBITDA of up to $10.9 billion by 2025, as outlined during their 2024 Investor Day. The company has announced four new projects valued at $1.5 billion to meet rising demands for natural gas and nuclear power. These projects, including key infrastructure enhancements, align with TC Energy’s strategy to capitalize on increasing North American energy consumption.

