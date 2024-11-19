TC Energy Forecasts Growth Amid New Projects

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

TC Energy anticipates robust growth and low-risk performance with an expected EBITDA of up to $10.9 billion by 2025, as outlined during their 2024 Investor Day. The company has announced four new projects valued at $1.5 billion to meet rising demands for natural gas and nuclear power. These projects, including key infrastructure enhancements, align with TC Energy’s strategy to capitalize on increasing North American energy consumption.

For further insights into TSE:TRP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.