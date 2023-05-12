News & Insights

Energy
TRP

TC Energy finishes recovering oil from Kansas creek in Keystone spill

Credit: REUTERS/DRONE BASE

May 12, 2023 — 04:04 pm EDT

Written by Deep Vakil, Brijesh Patel, Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

Adds details of the spill in paragraphs 4 and 5

May 12 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp TRP.TO finished recovering oil from a rural Kansas creek where its Keystone Pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil in December, the company said on Friday.

The pipeline operator expects to remain onsite until the third quarter of this year to finish restoring the Mill Creek shoreline, TC Energy said in a statement.

"We continue progressing with restoration activities along the Mill Creek shoreline, and environmental monitoring is ongoing," it said.

Keystone's spill into a Kansas creek was the biggest U.S. oil spill in nine years and prompted a 21-day shutdown of a portion of the 622,000 barrel-per-day pipeline, which ships crude from Alberta to U.S. refineries.

In April, the Calgary-based company released the findings that showed the oil spill was caused by a progressive fatigue crack, which originated during the construction of the pipeline.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil, Brijesh Patel and Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
EnergyOilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.