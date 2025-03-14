TC Energy Expects a Rise in Natural Gas Demand in 10 Years

TC Energy Corporation TRP, Calgary, Alberta-based Canada’s oil and gas storage and transportation company, is increasingly turning its attention to the U.S. market. With the demand for natural gas in North America expected to grow 40 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) over the next decade, the company sees a huge opportunity to expand its business in the United States.

While Canada is still important to TC Energy, CEO François Poirier has made this clear that the United States will be its main focus moving forward. This shift is due to the strong growth in natural gas consumption in the United States, combined with a more favorable regulatory environment. The U.S. policies under the Trump administration, which have made it easier to build energy infrastructure, have helped make the U.S. market more attractive.

Why the United States is the Focus

The United States is expected to see a significant increase in natural gas use over the next decade. TRP plans to expand its pipeline network to meet that demand. The company believes the U.S. market offers more stability and clearer regulations than Canada, where the approval process for energy projects can be slower and more unpredictable.

Even with ongoing trade tensions between the United States and Canada, such as tariffs on steel and aluminum, Poirier remains confident in the U.S. market’s long-term potential. He believes that, despite some short-term challenges, the fundamentals driving natural gas demand in the United States are strong.

Challenges in Canada

While the United States takes center stage for TC Energy’s future plans, Canada is still an important part of the business. The company is working on expanding its Coastal GasLink pipeline in British Columbia, which will supply natural gas to the LNG Canada export terminal. However, Poirier pointed out that the regulatory environment in Canada can be more difficult to navigate, with delays and bureaucratic hurdles sometimes slowing down projects.

Despite these challenges, TRP is hopeful that improvements to Canada’s regulatory system could create new opportunities for investment in the future.

Looking Forward: The United States at the Center

As TRP moves ahead, the company’s focus on the United States makes sense given the expected surge in natural gas demand. The U.S. government’s supportive policies and the growing need for energy infrastructure mean that TRP is in a strong position to invest in expanding its pipeline network.

While the company continues to see potential in Canada, its primary strategy now revolves around the United States. With the natural gas sector set to grow significantly over the next decade, TRP is positioning itself as a leader in meeting the increasing energy needs of North America.

In conclusion, TC Energy’s decision to prioritize the U.S. market reflects its confidence in the future of U.S. natural gas demand and a more predictable regulatory environment. While challenges in Canada may impact short-term decisions, the company is well-positioned for long-term success by focusing on expanding its natural gas infrastructure in the United States.

Apart from TRP, a couple of other stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG, Targa Resources Corp. TRGP and Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI

Cheniere Energy, a Houston-based company specializing in oil and gas storage and transportation, has received approval from U.S. regulators to expand its Corpus Christi liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) plant in Texas. This expansion is set to boost the United States' position as a global leader in LNG exports and reflects Cheniere's strategic vision for growth. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted approval for the construction of the Midscale Trains 8 and 9 project, a vital development for Cheniere’s operations in the Gulf Coast.

Targa Resources is concentrating on expanding its midstream infrastructure to support the increasing natural gas production in key U.S. basins, particularly the Permian Basin. Indeed, by investing in new processing plants and pipelines, TRGP aims to efficiently gather, process and transport the growing volumes of natural gas. Consequently, the company's focus on connecting upstream producers to downstream markets allows it to capitalize on the rising demand for natural gas within the United States.

Similarly, Kinder Morgan is prioritizing the optimization of its extensive pipeline network to handle the increased flow of natural gas within the United States. By enhancing the efficiency and capacity of its existing systems, KMI aims to connect key production basins to major consumption markets. Ultimately, the company's strategy focuses on maximizing the throughput of established infrastructure, allowing it to capitalize on the growing demand for natural gas driven by the shift toward cleaner energy sources and increased LNG exports.

