TC Energy exceeds quarterly profit estimate on strong energy demand

Adds segment details, background

Feb 14 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp TRP.TO beat market estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday as robust energy demand boosted the North American pipeline operator's earnings from transporting natural gas.

Demand for oil and gas has surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine as sanctions against Moscow left Europe scrambling to find alternate supplies and fortify its long-term energy security.

The Calgary-based company reported comparable earnings of C$1.11 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, while analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.10 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

TC Energy, however, reported a loss of C$2.6 billion ($1.95 billion) for its Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment as it accrued costs of C$650 million over an oil spill at its Keystone Pipeline in rural Kansas.

($1 = 1.3342 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets))

