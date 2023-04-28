TC Energy declares force majeure on Columbia Gulf natgas station after fire

Adds gas price move

April 28 (Reuters) - TC Energy TRP.TO said on Friday that Columbia Gulf Transmission had declared a force majeure event at its Corinth Compressor Station in Mississippi due to a fire, which had been put out.

The fire at the Corinth Compressor Station resulted from a suspected lightning strike during severe storms which occurred early on April 28, the company said in a statement.

"No one was injured in the incident, and the fire has now been extinguished," it added.

Columbia Gulf Transmission says it consists of around 3,367 miles (5419 km) of pipeline and is interconnected to virtually every major pipeline system operating in the Gulf Coast and interconnects with pipelines serving the Midwest.

Before Columbia Gulf Transmission told customers that it stopped gas flows through the Corinth Compressor Station, gas futures NGc1 were trading down about 2% early Friday.

After the news, prices soared as high as 7%.

Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were later around 2% higher. NGA/

Corinth Compressor Station is making operational adjustments to allow a portion of volume to resume flows through the impacted segment of the system, TC Energy said.

"While we continue to assess the impacts, we expect them to be minimal and short in duration," it added.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao and Alexander Smith)

