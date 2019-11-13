Energy

TC Energy cuts November volumes on Keystone oil pipeline by about 39% after leak - sources

Devika Krishna Kumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DRONE BASE

TC Energy Corp told a majority of Keystone oil pipeline shippers that November volumes would be cut by nearly 39% after a leak in North Dakota spilled more than 9,000 barrels about two weeks ago, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

TC Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company had earlier told shippers that the outage meant that it could not carry out 30% of their normal November shipments on the 590,000 barrel-per-day line from Alberta to U.S. Midwest refineries.

TC Energy has completed repairs and restarted the pipeline at a 20% pressure reduction, a U.S. regulator said on Tuesday.

