TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.604 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TRP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.04% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.6, the dividend yield is 5.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRP was $44.6, representing a -23% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.92 and a 37.78% increase over the 52 week low of $32.37.

TRP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). TRP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.39. Zacks Investment Research reports TRP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.21%, compared to an industry average of -9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRP as a top-10 holding:

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (TPYP)

iShares Trust (IGE)

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (BBCA)

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLCA with an increase of 14.64% over the last 100 days. TPYP has the highest percent weighting of TRP at 7.75%.

