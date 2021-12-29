TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.698 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TRP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -49.13% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.45, the dividend yield is 5.88%.
The previous trading day's last sale of TRP was $47.45, representing a -14.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.34 and a 18.3% increase over the 52 week low of $40.11.
TRP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports TRP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.82%, compared to an industry average of 11.7%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the trp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to TRP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TRP as a top-10 holding:
- Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)
- VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC)
- First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)
- Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID)
- iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IGE with an increase of 10.62% over the last 100 days. MLPX has the highest percent weighting of TRP at 9.19%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryTRP
Explore DividendsExplore
Most Popular
- Ford Motor Company (F) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021
- Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021
- Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021