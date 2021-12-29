TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.698 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TRP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -49.13% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.45, the dividend yield is 5.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRP was $47.45, representing a -14.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.34 and a 18.3% increase over the 52 week low of $40.11.

TRP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports TRP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.82%, compared to an industry average of 11.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the trp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRP as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC)

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID)

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IGE with an increase of 10.62% over the last 100 days. MLPX has the highest percent weighting of TRP at 9.19%.

