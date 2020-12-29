TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.231 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 102.8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.82, the dividend yield is 12.06%.
The previous trading day's last sale of TRP was $40.82, representing a -29.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.92 and a 26.1% increase over the 52 week low of $32.37.
TRP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). TRP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.51. Zacks Investment Research reports TRP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.68%, compared to an industry average of -1.9%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to TRP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TRP as a top-10 holding:
- Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)
- VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (EINC)
- First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)
- Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA)
- Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (TPYP).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FLCA with an increase of 10.66% over the last 100 days. MLPX has the highest percent weighting of TRP at 7.9%.
