TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.565 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TRP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.18% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $53.84, the dividend yield is 4.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRP was $53.84, representing a -0.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.86 and a 53.39% increase over the 52 week low of $35.10.

TRP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). TRP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.23. Zacks Investment Research reports TRP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.29%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP)

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)

Tortoise North American Pipeline ETF (TPYP)

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA)

iShares Trust (IGE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLCA with an increase of 8.56% over the last 100 days. EMLP has the highest percent weighting of TRP at 8.65%.

