TC Energy Corporation Reveals Fall In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $978 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $988 million, or $0.95 per share, last year.

TC Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $978 Mln. vs. $988 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.95 last year.

