TC Energy Corporation Reports Fall In Q2 Bottom Line, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$833 million, or C$0.80 per share. This compares with C$963 million, or C$0.93 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.3% to C$3.74 billion from C$3.33 billion last year.

TC Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$833 Mln. vs. C$963 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.80 vs. C$0.93 last year. -Revenue: C$3.74 Bln vs. C$3.33 Bln last year.

