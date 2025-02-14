TC Energy Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TC Energy Corporation (TRP) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.069 billion, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $1.249 billion, or $1.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TC Energy Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.094 billion or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

TC Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.069 Bln. vs. $1.249 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $1.20 last year.

