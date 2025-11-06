Markets
TC Energy Corporation Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

November 06, 2025 — 06:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - TC Energy Corporation (TRP) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$813 million, or C$0.78 per share. This compares with C$1.338 billion, or C$1.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TC Energy Corporation reported adjusted earnings of C$805 million or C$0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to C$3.704 billion from C$3.358 billion last year.

TC Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$813 Mln. vs. C$1.338 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$0.78 vs. C$1.29 last year. -Revenue: C$3.704 Bln vs. C$3.358 Bln last year.

