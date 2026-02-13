TC Energy Corporation Bottom Line Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - TC Energy Corporation (TRP) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$959 million, or C$0.92 per share. This compares with C$1.069 billion, or C$1.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TC Energy Corporation reported adjusted earnings of C$1.018 billion or C$0.98 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.5% to C$4.168 billion from C$3.577 billion last year.

TC Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$959 Mln. vs. C$1.069 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$0.92 vs. C$1.03 last year. -Revenue: C$4.168 Bln vs. C$3.577 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.