TC Energy Corporation Announces Increase In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - TC Energy Corporation (TRP) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$1.146 billion, or C$0.95 per share. This compares with C$1.002 billion, or C$0.83 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to C$3.957 billion from C$3.744 billion last year.

TC Energy Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.146 Bln. vs. C$1.002 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$0.95 vs. C$0.83 last year. -Revenue: C$3.957 Bln vs. C$3.744 Bln last year.

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