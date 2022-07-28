US Markets
TRP

TC Energy Corp reports results for the quarter ended in June - Earnings Summary

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

  • TC Energy Corp TRP.TO reported quarterly adjusted earnings of C$1.00​​ per share for the quarter ended in June. The mean expectation of fifteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

    Revenue rose 14.3% to C$3.64 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$3.48 billion.

    TC Energy Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was 90 cents​.

    The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 1.5% in the last three months.​

    In the last 30 days three analysts negatively revised earnings estimates

    TC Energy Corp shares had risen by 5.8% this quarter and gained 19.9% so far this year.

    The company reported quarterly net income of C$889 million.

    Wall Street's median 12-month price target for TC Energy Corp is C$73.00

    The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 11 "hold" and 3 "sell" or "strong sell."

    This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data July 28 at 01:31 p.m. ​All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

    QUARTER ENDING

    ESTIMATE

    ACTUAL

    BEAT, MET, MISSED

    Jun. 30 2022

    0.98

    1.00

    Beat

    Mar. 31 2022

    1.11

    1.12

    Beat

    Dec. 31 2021

    1.07

    1.06

    Missed

    Sep. 30 2021

    0.99

    0.99

    Met

