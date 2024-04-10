TC Energy Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TC Energy Corp (TSX: TRP.TO ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.90, changing hands as low as $50.72 per share. TC Energy Corp shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRP's low point in its 52 week range is $43.70 per share, with $57.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.18.

