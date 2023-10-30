News & Insights

TC Energy completes pipe installations at troubled Coastal GasLink project

October 30, 2023 — 05:56 pm EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Oct 30 (Reuters) - TC Energy TRP.TO said on Monday it had installed pipes across the entire route of its Coastal GasLink project, keeping the Canadian energy firm on track to complete the work by year-end.

The 670-km (416-mile) pipeline, co-owned with private equity firm KKR KKR.N and Alberta Investment Management Corp, would carry natural gas to the LNG Canada facility on the west coast of British Columbia.

The long-delayed C$14.5 billion project has been dogged by problems including protests over environmental concerns, forcing TC to move pipe with ski lifts.

"With construction complete, we continue to progress a number of critical activities into 2024, such as clean-up, reclamation, and environmental protection activities," the company said in a statement.

Earlier this year, TC had sold a 40% interest in its Columbia Gas Transmission and Columbia Gulf Transmission pipelines to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for C$5.3 billion ($3.82 billion) in a bid to raise more capital.

The company has also outlined plans to spin off its liquids pipeline business.

