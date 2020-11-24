TC Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TRP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TC Energy Corp (Symbol: TRP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.15, changing hands as high as $45.41 per share. TC Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRP's low point in its 52 week range is $32.37 per share, with $57.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.