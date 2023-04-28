News & Insights

TC Energy beats profit estimates on strong demand

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 28, 2023 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

April 28 (Reuters) - Canada's TC Energy Corp TRP.TO beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit on Friday as elevated energy prices boosted demand for the pipeline operator's services.

While global oil prices have on average declined 20% from peaks hit last year when the Ukraine crisis fueled supply concerns, the levels are still high enough for energy producers to drill profitably, thus boosting demand for pipeline operators.

West Texas Intermediate Crude Clc1 averaged $75.75 per barrel during the first quarter.

The company's U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines averaged at 28.5 billion cubic feet per day with several assets performing at near-record levels during peak demand, the company said.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company reported comparable earnings of C$1.21 ($0.8864) per share for the three months ended March 31, while analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.15 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.3650 Canadian dollars)

